Tokyo stocks plunge on firmer yen, Mideast tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Friday, driven by the yen's rise against the U.S. dollar and escalating tensions in the Middle East amid a cautious mood ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 781.06 points, or 1.96 percent, from Thursday at 38,992.08. The broader Topix index finished 29.38 points, or 1.08 percent, lower at 2,702.62. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and securities house issues. The dollar was weak mostly in the lower 151 yen level, with the currency briefly falling to the upper...