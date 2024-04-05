Yellen meets China vice premier over EV production

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng in Guangzhou on Friday during a six-day visit to the country amid intensifying rivalry between the two largest economies over such issues as what Washington considers overproduction of Chinese electric vehicles.

Ahead of the meeting with the economic policy chief, Yellen said in the capital of Guangdong Province that Washington seeks a healthy economic relationship with Beijing that provides a level playing field for American workers and businesses, according to the Treasury Department.

The department has said Yellen’...