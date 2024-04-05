Baseball: Azuma, BayStars ride big defense to win over Giants

Newsfrom Japan

DeNA BayStars lefty Katsuki Azuma allowed a run over seven innings to win a 2-1 Central League pitcher’s duel against the Yomiuri Giants on Friday.

The CL-leading BayStars fell behind early at Tokyo Dome against tough Giants right-hander Shosei Togo but mounted a comeback with single runs in the sixth and seventh before some sharp fielding helped closer Yasuaki Yamasaki earn the save.

“Togo is a really good pitcher, so I was doing everything I possibly could to not give up runs,” said Azuma, who was voted the CL’s top pitcher last year.

With the game tied 1-1 in the seventh, slugger Shugo Maki...