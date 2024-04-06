Baseball: Ohtani gets 2nd homer as Suzuki helps Cubs win 5 straight

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani's second home run in two games was not enough to extend the Los Angeles Dodgers' four-game winning run as the Chicago Cubs prevailed 9-7 to secure their fifth straight victory, helped by three RBIs by Seiya Suzuki. Ohtani went deep for two runs with no out in the top of the fifth inning when he pulled Kyle Hendricks' first pitch, a changeup, down the line and into the stand inside the right-field pole at Wrigley Field, his first homer at the ballpark cutting the deficit to 6-4. The two-way star hit 44 last season with the Los Angeles Angels to win the American League home run tit...