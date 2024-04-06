Football: Ito nets double off bench to hand Sint-Truiden comeback win

Newsfrom Japan

Midfielder Ryotaro Ito came off the bench to bag a brace as Sint-Truiden grabbed a 3-2 comeback win at Mechelen in the Belgian top division on Friday. The former Albirex Niigata star, who made his Japan debut in a New Year's Day friendly against Thailand, came on in the 58th minute with his team trailing 2-0. He put them on the board with his first goal and then sealed the result with a late winner to tally six goals so far in his first European season. Ito slotted home in the 66th minute following a pass inside the box from Jarne Steuckers before Aboubakary Koita struck from distance to level...