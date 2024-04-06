Nissan stripped of eligibility for Japan tax break to boost wages

Newsfrom Japan

The government has removed Nissan Motor Co. from its list of companies eligible for a tax break to promote wage increases, after the antitrust watchdog issued a warning to the automaker for illegally reducing payments to dozens of subcontractors, a source familiar with the matter said Saturday. Major companies such as Nissan are required to commit to appropriate business dealings with subcontractors on a government website when they apply for the tax break. Once delisted, companies cannot be listed again for at least a year. The removal of Nissan from the list comes after the Japan Fair Trade ...