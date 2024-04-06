U.S., China agree to launch exchanges on "balanced growth": Yellen

Newsfrom Japan

The United States and China have agreed to launch talks on "balanced growth" in their domestic economies as well as globally in an effort to address U.S. concerns over China's excess manufacturing capacity, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Saturday during her visit to the Asian country. The world's two largest economies also decided to expand cooperation against illicit financial crimes, announcing the start of exchanges aimed at clamping down on the laundering of money. The agreements were reached following two days of talks through Saturday between Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Life...