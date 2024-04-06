Football: Sapporo battle past Gamba for 1st win of J-League season

Newsfrom Japan

Consadole Sapporo saw off Gamba Osaka 1-0 to secure their first win of the season in the J-League top flight on Saturday, ending the visitors' unbeaten start to the campaign. Midfielder Hiroki Miyazawa headed in the 73rd-minute winner at Sapporo Dome for Mihailo Petrovic's side, who had lost five straight since drawing their opener and were rooted to the foot of the table as the only winless team. Gamba had won two and drawn three of their previous five, but the defeat leaves them without a victory in three matches. "I put my soul into that header," said the 34-year-old Miyazawa, who has misse...