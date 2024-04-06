Baseball: Sato homer lifts Tigers past Swallows for 2nd straight day

Newsfrom Japan

For the second straight day, Teruaki Sato's home run power lifted Hanshin Tigers to a come-from-behind victory over the Yakult Swallows, as the defending Central League and Japan Series champion won 4-3 on Saturday. Sato, whose 10th-inning home run clinched the Tigers' 7-6 win the previous day at Tokyo's Jingu Stadium, did the trick again, breaking a 2-2 seventh-inning tie with a two-run homer. The Tigers fell behind 2-0 in the third, but came back to tie it in the fourth, starting with Koji Chikamoto's leadoff home run. Twenty-year-old Tigers slugger Ukyo Maegawa singled to open the seventh a...