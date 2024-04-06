Girl fatally hit by train at gateless crossing northwest of Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

A 9-year-old girl was fatally hit by a local train at a railroad crossing with no barriers and alarms in Gunma Prefecture, northwest of Tokyo, on Saturday, police said. The child, who was in the fourth grade at elementary school, appeared to be walking a dog when she entered the crossing, and was hit by a train bound for Takasaki station, railway operator Joshin Dentetsu said, citing an account of the train driver. Japan's transport accident investigation panel decided to dispatch two officers to look into the incident, which occurred at around 8:50 a.m. in Takasaki. None of the roughly 50 pas...