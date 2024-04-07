Universal Studios in Osaka to double foreign employees by year-end

Newsfrom Japan

The operator of Universal Studios Japan in Osaka is seeking to more than double the number of its foreign employees by the end of the year to beef up multilingual services amid a rising number of inbound tourists. USJ LLC aims to hire 200 people from abroad such as South Korea and Taiwan for a year on working holiday programs, which allow young people to visit and work in partner countries and regions. As of January, approximately 180 foreign nationals were working at the popular amusement park in western Japan, the park operator said. The number of foreign visitors to Japan jumped more than s...