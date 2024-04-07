Baseball: New Dodger Yamamoto hurls 5 shutout innings for 1st MLB win

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned his first MLB win Saturday after throwing five shutout innings on three hits and eight strikeouts in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Making his third start in the big leagues, Yamamoto (1-1) loaded the bases in the first two innings but struck his way out of the jams before tossing three perfect innings in an 80-pitch outing at Wrigley Field, snapping the Cubs' five-game winning streak. "I'm really happy," said the 25-year-old Yamamoto, who in December penned the most valuable contract ever offered to a pitcher with a 12-year, $325 million ...