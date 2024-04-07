Yellen calls on Chinese premier to engage in talks on global issues

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday that the world's two biggest economies should engage in conversations to cooperate on addressing pressing global issues, the U.S. Treasury Department said. The United States and China have a "duty" to responsibly manage the two countries' complex relationship and show leadership in tackling global challenges, Yellen said at the beginning of a meeting with Li in Beijing. In response to Yellen's comments, Li said that Beijing and Washington need to respect each other and should be partners, according to Reuters. Yellen ...