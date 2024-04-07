Football: Japan suffer 2-1 defeat against U.S. at SheBelieves Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Japan suffered a 2-1 comeback defeat against the United States at the SheBelieves Cup on Saturday despite taking the lead within the game's opening 30 seconds, in the national team's first match since securing their Paris Olympics berth in February. Nadeshiko Japan, seventh in the FIFA rankings, made a dream start as Urawa Reds forward Kiko Seike burst down the right to get on the end of a long ball from Momoko Tanikawa and steered home off the foot of the left upright at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. But the tournament's fourth-ranked hosts piled on the pressure, cheered on by a crowd of ...