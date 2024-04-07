Football: Cerezo continue unbeaten start to year with win at Niigata

Newsfrom Japan

Japan right-back Seiya Maikuma set up Leo Ceara's 69th-minute winner as Cerezo Osaka extended their record unbeaten start to the J-League top-tier campaign to seven games with a 1-0 win at Albirex Niigata on Sunday. Four wins and three draws leave Cerezo third in the table on 15 points, behind Sanfrecce Hiroshima on goal difference after they beat Shonan Bellmare 2-0 at home on a Yuki Ohashi brace. J1 debutants Machida Zelvia remain top on 16 points after winning 1-0 at Kawasaki Frontale with 10 men. Albirex played to their strength and held the bulk of possession in the first half as Cerezo, ...