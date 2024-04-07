Baseball: Lotte’s Sasaki gets 1st win with 9-strikeout effort
Roki Sasaki picked up his first win of the season after striking out nine in seven innings in the Lotte Marines’ 5-2 victory over the Orix Buffaloes on Sunday.
Sasaki (1-0) allowed Orix to take leads of 1-0 and 2-1 in the first two innings but composed himself to retire 14 in a row after hitting a batter with one out in the third at Zozo Marine Stadium.
Lotte turned the game around with a four-run fourth that opened with four straight hits from the bottom of the order, three of them doubles.
Sasaki held the Buffaloes to three hits while walking two in a 111-pitch outing.
“I was able to pitch c...