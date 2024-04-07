82% of 2025 World Expo entities see low public interest as challenge

Politics Economy Society

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Around 80 percent of Japanese companies and entities involved in the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka indicated concerns over a lack of public enthusiasm for the event, with about a year to go until its opening, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday. The questionnaire, which received responses from a total of 45 companies, sponsors and other organizations, also found less than 50 percent felt Japan's planned spending of 235 billion yen ($1.55 billion) for constructing the expo venue to be "reasonable." The event, slated for April 13 through Oct. 13 next year on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osa...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Society