Japan real wages fall in February for 23rd month, down 1.3% on year

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s real wages in February were down 1.3 percent from a year earlier, marking the 23rd consecutive month of decline, as salary increases failed to keep pace with inflation, government data showed Monday.

The pace of decline slightly accelerated from a revised 1.1 percent fall in January, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare.

Nominal wages, the average total monthly cash earnings per worker including base and overtime pay, climbed 1.8 percent to 282,265 yen, ($1,900), up for the 26th straight month.

Average base pay and other scheduled wages rose 2.0 percent to 277,479 ye...