Tokyo stocks open higher on firm Wall St., bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street, while investors hunted for bargains after the market sank sharply late last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 409.32 points, or 1.05 percent, from Friday to 39,401.40. The broader Topix index was up 22.40 points, or 0.83 percent, at 2,725.02.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by machinery, securities house, and service issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 151.67-68 yen compared with 151.59-69 yen in New York and 151.33-35 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro w...