Baseball: Imanaga makes another strong start as Cubs down Dodgers

Shota Imanaga made another stellar start as he helped the Chicago Cubs blow out the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1 in a rain-delayed game Sunday.

The Japanese lefty struck out three and allowed only two hits over four scoreless innings before the skies opened in the home half of the fourth at Wrigley Field, interrupting play for nearly three hours.

Imanaga struck out Shohei Ohtani swinging in the top of the first as the two World Baseball Classic-winning Samurai Japan teammates faced off for the first time in the United States.

“He gave it a powerful swing and was probably close to connecting for a h...