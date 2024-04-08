Tokyo stocks rise in morning on Wall St. gains, bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning, tracking advances on Wall Street late last week, while a sharp fall on the market the previous trading day led investors to seek bargains.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 525.73 points, or 1.35 percent, from Friday to 39,517.81. The broader Topix index was up 32.58 points, or 1.21 percent, at 2,735.20.

The U.S. dollar was firm in the upper 151 yen range as the currency was bought on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep interest rates elevated for longer than projected after stronger-than-expected employment data released Friday, deal...