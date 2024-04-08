URGENT: Daihatsu to focus on minivehicle business after safety test scandal
Daihatsu Motor Co. said Monday it will focus on the minivehicle business after its recent safety testing scandal caused the Japanese automaker to halt all its shipments at home and abroad temporarily.
Daihatsu said its parent company Toyota Motor Corp. will be in charge of development and safety approval for the small-sized regular cars it had handled.