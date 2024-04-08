Football: Itakura bags 3rd goal of season as Gladbach beat Wolfsburg

Newsfrom Japan

Ko Itakura netted his third goal of the German Bundesliga season to help Borussia Monchengladbach overcome an early deficit in their 3-1 win over Wolfsburg on Sunday.

The Japan center-back equalized for the visitors with a long-range strike that ricocheted off a defender in the 52nd minute at Volkswagen Arena.

Wolfsburg made a strong start to their first home game under new manager Ralph Hasenhuettl when they took the lead seven minutes into the contest through midfielder Ridle Baku.

Gladbach had created few chances before Itakura found the target from nearly 30 meters out. His right-footed st...