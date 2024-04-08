Tokyo stocks advance on weak yen, easing Middle East concern

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday as the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar lifted export-oriented issues and concern eased over the Middle East situation.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 354.96 points, or 0.91 percent, from Friday at 39,347.04. The broader Topix index finished 25.70 points, or 0.95 percent, higher at 2,728.32.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, securities, and oil and coal product issues.

The dollar was firm in the upper 151 yen range as the currency was bought on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rat...