Basketball: Hachimura scores 30 for Lakers in loss to Timberwolves

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura poured in a team-high 30 points, but it was not enough to help the Los Angeles Lakers avoid a 127-117 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the absence of superstar LeBron James on Sunday.

Hachimura shot 11-from-17 from the floor, including 4-from-5 from three-point range, on the way to his third 30-point game of the season. He also logged six rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes.

The Timberwolves, currently first in the Western Conference, were led by Naz Reid with 31 points and Anthony Edwards with 26 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

James was ruled out before the game with...