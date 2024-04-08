TSMC awarded $6.6 billion in U.S. grants for chip plants in Arizona

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. government said Monday it will provide up to $6.6 billion in direct funding to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to assist in the construction of three leading-edge chip factories in Arizona. TSMC is now committed to building a third plant for the production of 2-nanometer chips or more advanced processor technologies, which will be operational before 2030, in addition to two previously announced by the company, according to senior administration officials. "The reason this is such a huge announcement is that because of this partnership, TSMC will be bringing the manufacturing of...