Kishida departs for U.S. for 1st state visit by Japan PM in 9 years

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for Washington on Monday, becoming Japan's first leader to make a state visit to the United States in nine years and underscoring the increasing importance of the alliance between the two countries. During his stay in the United States, Kishida is scheduled to hold a summit with President Joe Biden on Wednesday in Washington and will address a joint session of the U.S. Congress the following day, according to Japanese government officials. Kishida, who is slated to return to Tokyo on Sunday, is expected to reaffirm with Biden the significance of Japan-U.S. coo...