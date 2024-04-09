URGENT: Japan not ruling out options against forex volatility: finance chief

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is watching forex movements with urgency and will not rule out any options to respond “appropriately” to excessive volatility, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday as the yen was nearing 152 versus the U.S. dollar, its lowest level in over three decades.

Suzuki said currency moves should be stable, reflecting economic fundamentals, but he declined to say whether the yen’s recent movements were considered excessive.