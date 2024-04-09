Tokyo stocks open higher on yen’s weakness vs. U.S. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as the yen’s ongoing weakness against the U.S. dollar lifted export-oriented issues, although advances were limited ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 184.43 points, or 0.47 percent, from Monday to 39,531.47. The broader Topix index was up 8.28 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,736.60.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by nonferrous metal, air transportation and real estate issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 151.83-84 yen compared with 151.78-88 yen in New...