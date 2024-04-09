Baseball: Ohtani homers, goes 3-for-5 as Dodgers beat Twins

Sports

Shohei Ohtani launched his third home run and had two other extra-base hits in a 3-for-5 outing Monday as the Los Angeles Dodgers came back to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2.

Batting second as designated hitter in the Dodgers’ high-powered lineup, Ohtani hit line-drive doubles in the first and sixth innings before going deep with a solo shot in the top of the seventh at Target Field in Minneapolis.

He got hold of a 2-1 slider from right-hander Jay Jackson (0-1) and sent it arcing high over the opposite field before landing just over the fence, beyond the reach of left fielder Austin Martin. Ohta...

Kyodo News

