Tokyo stocks up in morning on weak yen but U.S. inflation data weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Tuesday morning as the yen’s ongoing weakness against the U.S. dollar supported exporter issues, although some investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data later in the week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 193.72 points, or 0.49 percent, from Monday to 39,540.76. The broader Topix index was up 9.12 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,737.44.

The dollar moved little in the upper 151 yen range on caution about possible yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities, dealers said. The government last intervened in October 2022 as ...