Japan to ink deal with NASA on cooperation for Moon exploration plan

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s science minister Masahito Moriyama said Tuesday he will travel to the United States to sign a deal later this week with NASA affirming Tokyo’s cooperation on a U.S.-led lunar exploration program.

The Artemis program aims to send U.S. astronauts to the lunar surface in 2026 for the first time in over half a century, and Moriyama and Bill Nelson, administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, are expected to agree on a deal that also includes two Japanese astronauts traveling to the Moon.

Their meeting comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Bide...