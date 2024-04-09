Baseball: Ohtani says focus unchanged despite off-field issues

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani said Monday he has maintained a singular focus on baseball amid an alleged gambling scandal involving his former interpreter that has overshadowed the start of the two-way superstar’s first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani spoke to reporters before the Dodgers opened their series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field and touched upon the situation with interpreter Ippei Mizuhara, which is the subject of an ongoing investigation by Major League Baseball.

Seen regularly by Ohtani’s side since his first MLB season in 2018, Mizuhara is alleged to have stolen millions...