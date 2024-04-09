Japan astronaut Wakata joins U.S. space station developer Axiom

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese veteran astronaut Koichi Wakata has announced his appointment as an astronaut and chief technical officer for the Asia-Pacific region at Axiom Space Inc., a U.S. startup planning to develop the world’s first commercial space station.

“Looking forward to expanding global partnerships for the advancement of commercial space activities,” the 60-year-old Wakata said Monday in a post on social media platform X. He retired from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency at the end of March after going on a record five space missions.

Houston-based Axiom Space, established in 2016, provides spac...