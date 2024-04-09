Japan astronaut Wakata joins U.S. space station developer Axiom

Science

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japanese veteran astronaut Koichi Wakata has announced his appointment as an astronaut and chief technical officer for the Asia-Pacific region at Axiom Space Inc., a U.S. startup planning to develop the world’s first commercial space station.

“Looking forward to expanding global partnerships for the advancement of commercial space activities,” the 60-year-old Wakata said Monday in a post on social media platform X. He retired from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency at the end of March after going on a record five space missions.

Houston-based Axiom Space, established in 2016, provides spac...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News