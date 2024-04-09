Tokyo stocks end higher on firm tech issues, weak yen vs. U.S. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday, supported by technology issues, while exporters were sought on a weak yen against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 426.09 points, or 1.08 percent, from Monday at 39,773.13. The broader Topix index finished 26.37 points, or 0.97 percent, higher at 2,754.69.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by nonferrous metal, wholesale trade and air transportation issues.

The dollar moved little in the upper 151 yen range amid caution about a possible yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities, dealers said. The government last i...