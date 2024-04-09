3 deaths linked to dietary supplement intake had prior health issues

Newsfrom Japan

Three of the five people reported by Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. to have died after taking its red yeast rice dietary supplements had preexisting medical conditions such as prostate cancer and malignant lymphoma, Japan's health ministry said Tuesday. Three women and two men -- three in their 70s, one in their 90s, and one whose age is unknown -- have so far been reported to have died after consuming the Osaka-based drugmaker's products containing "beni-koji" red yeast rice. Health issues among three of the deceased also included hypertension, hyperlipidemia and rheumatism, while the medical h...