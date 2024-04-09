Baseball: Murakami bounces back as Tigers shut out Carp

Newsfrom Japan

Reigning Central League MVP Shoki Murakami bounced back from his awful season debut to throw seven innings for the Hanshin Tigers in a 1-0 win Tuesday over the Hiroshima Carp, who failed to score for the fourth straight game.

In the Tigers’ first game of the season at historic Koshien Stadium near Osaka, Murakami (1-1) struck out eight while allowing two hits and a walk over seven innings for the defending Japan Series champions.

The right-hander, who contributed to Hanshin’s fifth-inning run off Carp lefty Hiroki Tokoda (0-1) with a sacrifice, was coming off a season debut in which he allowed...