Microsoft offers cybersecurity cooperation in meeting with Kishida
Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday offered its cooperation to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in areas such as the enhanced use of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity as part of its $2.9 billion investment in the country, the Japanese government said.
Microsoft President Brad Smith revealed the company’s largest-ever investment in Japan, which also includes upgrading its data centers and plans to boost cloud computing, during a meeting with Kishida in Washington.
Kishida told Smith that it is important for Japanese companies to work together with global firms such as Microsoft, expressing ...