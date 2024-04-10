Tokyo stocks open lower on caution ahead of U.S. inflation data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday, as investors refrained from buying amid caution ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data later in the day.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 108.34 points, or 0.27 percent, from Tuesday to 39,664.79. The broader Topix index was down 7.10 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,747.59.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by insurance, consumer credit and wholesale trade issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 151.76-79 yen compared with 151.72-82 yen in New York and 151.90-91 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. ...