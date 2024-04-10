Football: Japan lose 3rd-place match as U.S. win SheBelieves Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Japan finished last at the SheBelieves Cup women’s football tournament Tuesday after a 3-0 penalty shootout loss to Brazil following a 1-1 draw in the third-place match.

The final between the United States and Canada also went to a penalty shootout, with the Americans winning 5-4 after a 2-2 draw at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

Nadeshiko Japan opened the scoring in the 35th minute when Maika Hamano’s right-wing cross found Mina Tanaka in front of goal.

After Japan missed chances to double their lead, Cristiane headed in a corner from Yasmim to level the score in the 71st minute.

“This is...