Football: Japan lose 3rd-place match as U.S. win SheBelieves Cup
Japan finished last at the SheBelieves Cup women’s football tournament Tuesday after a 3-0 penalty shootout loss to Brazil following a 1-1 draw in the third-place match.
The final between the United States and Canada also went to a penalty shootout, with the Americans winning 5-4 after a 2-2 draw at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.
Nadeshiko Japan opened the scoring in the 35th minute when Maika Hamano’s right-wing cross found Mina Tanaka in front of goal.
After Japan missed chances to double their lead, Cristiane headed in a corner from Yasmim to level the score in the 71st minute.
“This is...