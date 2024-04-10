Shizuoka governor quits after disparaging comments about farmers

Newsfrom Japan

The governor of Shizuoka Prefecture tendered his resignation Wednesday following a backlash over his belittling comments about farmers and vegetable sellers.

Heita Kawakatsu will automatically vacate his post 30 days after the submission and a gubernatorial election will be called, with official campaigning likely to kick off on May 9 for voting on May 26.

The 75-year-old has been under fire since telling new prefectural government employees on April 1 that they are intelligent people “unlike those who sell vegetables, raise cows and make things.”

Following public criticism, Kawakatsu declared...