Football: Clinical Marinos beat Gamba 2-0 to move up to 4th in J1

Second-half goals from Anderson Lopes and Asahi Uenaka gave Yokohama F Marinos a 2-0 win over Gamba Osaka on Wednesday as the home side moved up to fourth in the J-League first division. The Asian Champions League semifinalists won their game in hand to move up to 13 points, three points behind leaders Machida Zelvia, while profligate Gamba lost their second straight to stay on nine points. Gamba tested Marinos' goal early on through Welton and Takashi Usami, while Marinos midfielder Riku Yamane's 20-meter strike hit the post at the other end before teammate Jun Amano had his low shot denied b...