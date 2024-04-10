Baseball: Pitcher Matsuba does it all for surprising Dragons

Newsfrom Japan

Takahiro Matsuba contributed with the bat and the ball Wednesday as the Chunichi Dragons beat the DeNA BayStars 6-1 to extend their surprising Central League lead. A day after Chunichi took sole possession of first place for the first time since May 10, 2016, Matsuba helped the Dragons to their fifth straight win. The lefty allowed one run over 5-2/3 innings, had two hits and drove in a run at Yokohama Stadium. Former BayStar Seiya Hosokawa singled in a first-inning run before the bottom of the lineup created a pair of two-run innings, both involving singles by Matsuba. The pitcher's bunt sing...