Gist of U.S.-Japan summit in Washington

Newsfrom Japan

The following is the gist of a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, held Wednesday in Washington.

The two leaders agree:

-- to boost security alliance with China’s growing assertiveness in mind.

-- to deepen cooperation between U.S. military and Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.

-- to jointly strengthen supply chains for crucial products such as semiconductors.

-- to work together to tackle issues related to China and North Korea.

-- to pave way to further jointly develop key defense equipment.

-- to create framework to allow private Japanese companies ...