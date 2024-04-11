Gist of U.S.-Japan summit in Washington
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The following is the gist of a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, held Wednesday in Washington.
The two leaders agree:
-- to boost security alliance with China’s growing assertiveness in mind.
-- to deepen cooperation between U.S. military and Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.
-- to jointly strengthen supply chains for crucial products such as semiconductors.
-- to work together to tackle issues related to China and North Korea.
-- to pave way to further jointly develop key defense equipment.
-- to create framework to allow private Japanese companies ...