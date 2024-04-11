URGENT: All options on table to counter excessive yen moves

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will take appropriate action to counter the yen’s excessive moves without ruling out any options, a senior Japanese official said Thursday after the yen plunged past 153 against the U.S. dollar overnight.

Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, said the yen has been moving rapidly, though he declined to say whether the overnight fall is deemed “excessive” to the degree that it could trigger direct market intervention.

He said excessive volatility will negatively affect the Japanese economy.