Dollar firm in upper 152 yen after hitting 34-yr high

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar remained strong in the upper 152 yen range early Thursday in Tokyo after hitting a fresh 34-year high overnight, as higher-than-projected U.S. inflation fueled expectations the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates elevated for longer than initially anticipated. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 152.93-96 yen compared with 153.14-24 yen in New York and 151.84-85 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The euro was quoted at $1.0741-0742 and 164.27-30 yen against $1.0736-0746 and 164.43-53 yen in New York and $1.0855-0856 and 164.83-87 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon. Tokyo stoc...