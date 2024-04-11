PM Kishida mistakenly says China is Japan’s “ally” in Washington

Politics

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida erroneously referred Wednesday to China as Japan’s “ally” at a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, although he quickly corrected himself.

Responding to a question about diplomacy toward China, Kishida said in Japanese, “China is our ally,” but shortly afterward added, “Excuse me, based on a strong relationship of trust with our ally, the United States, we will urge China to fulfill its responsibilities as a major power.”

Kishida raised his right hand as he corrected his remark at the news conference following summit talks with Biden....

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News