Baseball: Mets move pitcher Senga to 60-day injured list

Sports

The New York Mets on Wednesday transferred Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga from the 15- to the 60-day injured list. The team's most successful starter last year has been sidelined since early spring training due to a right shoulder capsule strain and is not eligible to return from the IL until May 27. The move is aimed at clearing space on the 40-man roster for reliever Tyler Jay, and the benefit of shifting Senga from the 15- to the 60-day IL is that he will no longer count against the roster limit, according to the Mets' official website. "From the beginning, we knew it was going to take time,"...
Kyodo News

