Dollar stays firm vs. yen after 34-yr high on U.S. inflation data

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar remained solid around the 153 yen line Thursday in Tokyo after hitting a new 34-year high overnight, as higher-than-expected U.S. inflation reduced expectations the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates as soon as June.

The yen hit 153.24 in New York, its lowest level against the dollar since June 1990. The U.S. consumer price index for March increased 3.5 percent from a year earlier, fueling views that the Fed is likely to keep interest rates elevated longer than earlier expected.

But the yen’s recent depreciation could see a possible intervention by Japanese autho...