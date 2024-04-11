ADB projects 2024, 2025 growth in developing Asia economies at 4.9%

Newsfrom Japan

Developing Asian economies are projected to grow by 4.9 percent this year and in 2025, the Asian Development Bank said Thursday, citing robust domestic demand as well as continued recovery in goods exports and tourism.

An expected decline in China’s economy to 4.8 percent this year and 4.5 percent next year, driven by weak property market and fading domestic consumption growth, will be offset by more robust growth in South Asia and Southeast Asia, according to the Manila-based lender’s latest outlook.

India is forecast to maintain its position as a major growth engine in Asia due to strong inv...